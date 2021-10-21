U.S. Backs Vaccine Mixes; India Hits Billion Doses: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. regulators approved the mixing of vaccines as they cleared boosters for the shots made by Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. India reached the milestone of 1 billion Covid vaccines administered, though its inoculation campaign still faces major challenges. Ukraine, among Eastern European countries battling a coronavirus resurgence, reported a record number of new daily infections and deaths. A flareup in China’s northwestern provinces is fueling concerns that the country could see yet another widespread outbreak. Singapore extended pandemic restrictions for a month amid a record wave of cases.

Article content Key Developments: Virus Tracker: Cases top 242 million; deaths surpass 4.92 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 6.75 billion shots givenNYC, Chicago confront police-union blowback on vaccine mandatesLockdowns are back as Eastern Europe pays for low vaccination ratesAs U.K. cases surge, Israel offers a lesson in boostersBolsonaro accused of crimes against humanity in Covid probeIs this one Covid vaccine more than we need?: Raphael and Fazeli EU Decision on Sputnik Won’t Come This Year: Reuters (2:26 p.m. HK) The European Medicines Agency is unlikely to decide on approval for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine before the first quarter of next year because some data needed for review is missing, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified person with knowledge of the matter.

Article content Ukraine Deaths, Infections Rise to Record (2:25 p.m. HK) Ukraine, among Eastern European countries battling a coronavirus resurgence, reported a record 22,415 new daily infections and 546 deaths. Hospitalizations and the number of Covid patients needing intensive care are also increasing, with almost 90% of hospital beds occupied in some regions. The government has no plans for a full lockdown, though access to places of business and public services is available only to those vaccinated or recently tested. The prime minister has set a target of 1.5 million vaccinations per week; so far about 6.7 million people have received two doses. India Reaches Billion-Dose Mark (12:38 p.m. HK) India has given out 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a key milestone in an inoculation campaign that still faces significant challenges. But while 51% of the population has received at least one shot, only 21% are fully vaccinated with both the doses, underscoring a wide disparity.

Article content The gap means there are large swathes of India’s population that could be still vulnerable to Covid infections, potentially triggering outbreaks in a country that earlier this year experienced one of the world’s most devastating virus waves. China Northwestern Flareups Continue to Grow (10:23 a.m. HK) China reported 20 local infections on Thursday following a flareup in the northwestern provinces, with cases spreading across the country to areas including Beijing. At least eight provinces have reported infections in the past week, fueling concerns that China could see yet another widespread outbreak. Lanzhou, the capital of northwestern province Gansu, shut down schools on Thursday after a handful of cases were detected. Local authorities also closed entertainment venues, conferences and scenic spots, and residents were asked not to leave the city unless necessary. Many cases reported in other provinces were linked to Gansu.

Article content Yunan province in the southwest reported three asymptomatic cases amid growing concern of infections spreading from neighboring Myanmar. Canada to Introduce Vaccine Passport for Travel (8:40 a.m. HK) Canada plans to reveal details of its planned proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, CBC News reported, citing an unidentified senior government official. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m. in Ottawa on Thursday, CBC said. Australian State Sees Cases Jump (6:50 a.m. HK) New virus cases in New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, jumped 89 from the day before to hit 372 infections Thursday. The spike is the biggest daily increase since mid-September, and comes 10 days after the state lifted a widespread lockdown that lasted more than 100 days.

Article content Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 2,232 cases. The state is due to start unwinding lockdown measures overnight, after it hit a 70% double vaccination rate for residents aged 16 and over. NIAID Defends Wuhan Lab-Funded Research (6:45 a.m. HK) The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease defended funding coronavirus research by the EcoHealth Alliance in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, saying that viruses the groups studied “could not have possibly been the source of SARS-CoV-2 or the Covid-19 pandemic.” The viruses studied under the EcoHealth Alliance grant “are very far distant from SARS-CoV-2,” NIAID said in a statement Wednesday. “Experts in evolutionary biology and virology have made it clear that even the closest known relatives of SARS-CoV-2, which were not studied under the EcoHealth Alliance grant, are evolutionarily too distant from SARS-CoV-2 to have been the progenitor of the Covid-19 pandemic. Field studies continue the search for more proximate progenitors.”

Article content Climate Change Creating Ideal Conditions for Infectious Diseases (6:30 a.m. HK) After nations largely failed the stress test of Covid-19, decades of progress to control age-old illnesses such as malaria, dengue fever and cholera are under threat unless leaders commit to more ambitious climate plans, the Lancet said in a study Wednesday. Drawing on research from 38 academic institutions and United Nations agencies, the study by the British medical journal found that the potential for viral outbreaks is increasing most rapidly in developed countries. Unvaccinated Apple Workers to Get Daily Tests (5:30 a.m. HK) Apple will begin to force unvaccinated corporate employees to test for Covid-19 each time they want to enter an office, a move that tightens its virus protocols while still stopping short of a vaccine mandate.

Article content The new requirement will also apply to employees who decline to report their vaccination status to Apple, the company told employees this week. Vaccinated staff will be required to take rapid tests once per week. Apple retail store employees, meanwhile, will have slightly different rules. Unvaccinated staff will be asked to test twice per week instead of each day they come to work. Vaccinated workers will also need to take a rapid test each week. Boosters and Vaccine Mixing Approved (5:05 a.m. HK) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared a broad path for millions of Americans to receive booster shots, as the nation looks to bolster its defenses and prevent another surge. The agency said in a statement on Wednesday that Moderna vaccine recipients over 65 and over can receive a third shot, as can adults 18 and up at high risk of severe Covid or with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus that causes the disease.

Article content Additionally, all J&J recipients 18 and older are eligible for a booster at least two months after receiving their first dose. The agency also allowed each of the available Covid vaccines to be used as a booster dose for eligible individuals following completion of a primary vaccination. Ivermectin Poisonings Rise (5 p.m. NY) Poisonings from taking ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that some people have used in an attempt to treat or prevent Covid-19, rose sharply in August, according to a report from the Oregon Poison Center. The center, which also serves Alaska and Guam, received 21 calls from people reporting ivermectin toxicity in August, up from a previous average of less than one per month, according to the report published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Approved to treat parasitic worms in both people and livestock, ivermectin has surged in popularity recently as fringe groups, vaccine skeptics and social-media figures hype it as a cheap and accessible treatment for the coronavirus.

Article content Among the 21 reported poisonings, six people were hospitalized, including four who required intensive care. All six hospitalizations were in people taking ivermectin to prevent the viral disease, according to the report. Symptoms included gastrointestinal distress, confusion, weakness, loss of muscle coordination, low blood pressure and seizures. Shot Mandates Contributing to Labor Turnover (4:30 p.m. NY) Employers across the U.S. are struggling to attract and retain talent, and in some areas, vaccine mandates have made it even more challenging to hold onto workers, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book said Wednesday. The central bank said mandates were “widely cited” as contributing to high labor turnover, along with child-care issues and Covid-related absences. However, diving into the comments of the five regional Fed banks that mentioned vaccines, the repercussions of mandates varied.

Article content U.K. Resists Calls for New Restrictions as Covid Surges (2:11 p.m. NY) The U.K. will not yet be bringing back restrictions, despite a surge in infections and a rise in hospitalizations and deaths, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. Javid put the onus on the general public to get vaccinated and behave responsibly, as he warned that new daily virus cases could rise to 100,000. Latvia Resumes Shutdowns as Infections Soar (12:51 p.m. NY) Latvia became the European Union’s first member to resume significant shutdowns as soaring infections — the world’s highest per capita during the past week — threatened to overwhelm hospitals. For the next month, the country will close bars and shops, impose curfews and resume distance learning for students.

Article content Neighboring Estonia said it may follow if its situation gets much worse. Romania — where less than a third of the population is vaccinated — has turned to the World Health Organization for help after deaths and new cases hit records. VP Harris to Meet With Workers on Mandate (11:55 a.m. NY) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will meet with federal workers on Wednesday morning ahead of the president’s deadline for government employees to prove their vaccination status. Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, who leads the federal government’s human resources agency, will also attend the meeting. Federal workers will have to prove they’re vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face unpaid suspension followed by termination, her team said earlier this month.

Article content The meeting marks the latest step in the president’s push to increase vaccination rates nationwide. Roughly 2.1 million civilians work for the federal government. Czech Republic Moves to Stem Outbreak (11:15 a.m. NY) The Czech government will make face masks obligatory at all indoor spaces as of next week to stem a coronavirus spread that has significantly accelerated this week, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said after an extraordinary cabinet meeting. Customers at restaurants will have to provide certificates of either vaccination or negative test results. The government also shortened the validity of Covid-19 tests and stopped providing free tests, with the exception of children, to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Article content White House Gives Plans for Shots to Kids (9:23 a.m. NY) The White House outlined its plan to vaccinate younger children, focusing on smaller doses given with smaller needles once the shots are authorized by regulators. “We will be ready to get shots in arms,” President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, said during a White House briefing on the plan, which includes supporting vaccination by primary care doctors and in pharmacies and schools. The U.S. has ordered enough supply to vaccinate all kids 5 to 11, the White House said in a statement Wednesday. Putin Orders Sweeping Curbs (8:27 a.m. NY). President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s most sweeping restrictions since May as the numbers of new infections and deaths reached record levels.

Article content Putin approved a government proposal to declare Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 “non-working days” to slow the spread. The country’s worst-affected regions will be required to introduce the stay-at-home order from Oct. 23. “Now it is especially important to bring down the peak of a new wave of the epidemic,” said Putin, who issued an unusually impassioned plea for Russians to protect themselves by getting vaccinated. NYC to Mandate Vaccines (8:09 a.m. NY) New York City will mandate vaccination for all city workers, eliminating a testing option. Starting Wednesday, all employees who get their first shot at a city-run site will receive an extra $500 in their paycheck. The benefit will end on Oct. 29, the deadline for employees to submit proof of at least one dose, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Article content Employees not vaccinated by then will be placed on unpaid leave, the mayor said. The city will immediately begin “impact bargaining” with affected unions, according to the statement. Austria Sets Workplace Restrictions (7:32 a.m. NY) Austria will require people who come into close contact with others at the workplace to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test. The measure, announced by the government in Vienna, takes effect next month. Austria is struggling to curb the latest wave of infections, with more than 3,700 new cases registered on Wednesday, the most since March. Vaccinations have helped cap hospitalizations, however, with coronavirus patients in intensive-care units at less than a third of peak levels seen in April and a year ago.

Article content Singapore Extends Curbs by Extra Month (7:13 a.m. NY) Singapore will maintain current virus restrictions for about another month as new infections threaten to overwhelm its health care system. A record 18 daily deaths were reported hours after the extension was announced. The strict measures limiting outdoor social gatherings to two people and making work from home the default will continue until Nov. 21, the health ministry said Wednesday. The government will extend aid amounting to S$640 million ($476 million) to help tide over businesses and people during this period. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

