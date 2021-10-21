U.S. auto retailer AutoNation’s quarterly profit doubles By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vehicles for sale are pictured on the lot at AutoNation Toyota dealership in Cerritos, California December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni



By Kannaki Deka

(Reuters) – AutoNation Inc (NYSE:) on Thursday unveiled an additional $1 billion share buyback program as the largest U.S. auto retailer reported a quarterly profit that nearly doubled, benefiting from higher car prices due to surging demand and tight inventories.

Consumer preference for personal transportation since the pandemic outbreak and a global chip shortage that has led to auto production cuts across the globe have been driving car prices higher.

Stimulus checks and personal savings have also contributed to the demand for new and used cars.

AutoNation, which reported another quarter of record income, said new vehicle inventory remained at historically low levels leading to a marginal rise in new vehicle revenue in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30.

Used vehicle revenue, on the other hand, rose to $2.32 billion compared to $1.51 billion a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations was $361.7 million, or $5.12 per share, for the quarter, compared with $182.6 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted net income per share was $5.12.

Revenue rose 18% to $6.4 billion.