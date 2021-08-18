Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The U.S. Army on Wednesday ordered a full environmental review of a proposed Formosa Group plastics plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

The review will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a memo posted on the Twitter feed of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chris Reese)