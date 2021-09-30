U.S. appeals court sides with Biden, allows border expulsions of families to continue By Reuters

Home Business U.S. appeals court sides with Biden, allows border expulsions of families to...

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration can continue expelling migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under a COVID-19 pandemic order while a lawsuit challenging the policy proceeds.

The order, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Donald Trump, which cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge ruled on Sept. 16 that the policy could not be applied to families but the administration of President Joe Biden appealed the ruling.

