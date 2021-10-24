U.S. and Canada Form a Growing Battery Superhub

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. and Canada have a growing cohort of companies operating in the battery supply chain, and both countries rank in the top five of BloombergNEF’s global lithium-ion battery supply chain ranking. Canada has a strong upstream presence thanks to its abundant raw materials like cobalt, while the U.S. has attracted billions of dollars in cell manufacturing investment, driven by Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. While neither country has strong performance across the entire supply chain, they complement each other well to form a battery superhub.

