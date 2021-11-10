Home Business U.S. allows Lactalis to buy Kraft’s U.S. natural cheese business, with conditions...

U.S. allows Lactalis to buy Kraft’s U.S. natural cheese business, with conditions By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lactalis Group is seen on the eve of the opening of the 2020 Paris International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An American unit of Groupe Lactalis received U.S. antitrust approval to buy Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) Co’s U.S. natural cheese business on condition the companies divest Kraft Heinz’s feta and ricotta businesses, the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz had announced in September 2020 it would sell its natural cheese business to the U.S. unit of the French-based dairy products company for $3.2 billion. It said it would retain Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Velveeta and Cheez Whiz in the United States.

The Justice Department said in a statement it would approve the deal on condition that the companies sell Kraft Heinz’s Athenos and Polly-O businesses, which make feta and ricotta, respectively.

The divestiture was sought because Lactalis and Kraft Heinz are the two largest suppliers of feta and ricotta cheese to the U.S. market, the department said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©