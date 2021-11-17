U.S. airlines carried 58.4 million passengers in September By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. airlines carried 58.4 million passengers in September, which remains down 20% over pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday.
The figures were more than twice the 25. 1 million passengers carried in September 2020 but still down from the 72.6 million in September 2019. The figures cover the 20 largest U.S. airlines.
