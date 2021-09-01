U.S. airline passengers screened falls to lowest level since May By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.345 million airline passengers on Tuesday, the lowest daily number since May 11 amid the spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases.
TSA said Tuesday’s figure was down about 33% over the same day in 2019 when 2.04 million traveled. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) Co warned that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit bookings and increased cancellations.
