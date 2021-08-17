U.S. airline passenger volume rises but down 21% from pre-pandemic levels By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Passengers gather at a Delta airline’s counter as they check-in their luggage, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. airlines carried 66.4 million passengers in June, three times the June 2020 volume but still down 21% over pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday. The largest 21 U.S. airlines that handle more than 90% of all U.S. traffic carried 9.2 million more passengers in June than the 57.2 million passengers transported in May. The department said June domestic passengers were down 17% while international passengers were down 45%.