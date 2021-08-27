U.S. aims to prevent Afghan aid going through Taliban coffers By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks on the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 18, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will continue to be a “very generous” donor of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and will aim to prevent any of its assistance from passing through Taliban coffers, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.

“We can maintain a humanitarian commitment to … the Afghan people in ways that does not have any funding or assistance pass through the coffers of a central government,” he told reporters. “I expect the United States will continue to be a very generous donor to the Afghan people.”

