U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack offers support to striking Deere workers

Article content ANKENY — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited striking union members outside a Deere & Co farm equipment plant in Iowa on Wednesday, telling workers he supports them and the country needs them. Deere employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are joining thousands of other U.S. workers who have gone on strike in recent months, demanding higher pay and better working conditions. Emboldened by a tight jobs market and an administration they consider sypathetic to unions, workers say the strikes are fueled in part by frustration over cuts to healthcare and retirement benefits at a time when their employers are reporting record-breaking returns.

Article content “You work hard and you deserve a fair price and a fair deal,” Vilsack told picketers. He said he would be happy to tell Deere Chief Executive Officer John May how important it is to resolve the dispute quickly and fairly. The company in August raised its full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand. Deere officials have repeatedly said they want to resolve the strike and maintain their employees’ status as the best paid in the industry. The strike at Deere, the largest U.S. farm equipment maker, began on Oct. 14 after 90% of hourly workers rejected the company’s contract offer https://www.reuters.com/business/deere-workers-set-go-strike-uaw-fails-reach-deal-2021-10-13. Now, about 10,000 employees across 14 U.S. locations are on strike.