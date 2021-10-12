U.S. agency submits initial recommendations on app data security to White House

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it has submitted an initial set of recommendations on data security under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden.

In June, Biden withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps.

The order directed Commerce to make recommendations by Oct. 7 to protect U.S. data acquired or accessible by companies controlled by foreign adversaries.

