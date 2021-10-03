U.S. aerospace firms commit to net zero emissions by 2050 -sources

Article content U.S. aerospace manufacturers are poised to strengthen a climate target by pledging to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, echoing a commitment to be discussed by global airlines on Monday, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The U.S. Aerospace Industries Association will commit on Monday to work with airlines and governments to achieve the target, joining a growing aviation industry consensus that also includes airports, according to the sources.

Article content AIA was not immediately available for comment. Global airlines are expected to vote on a similar proposal at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Boston on Monday. A broader aviation industry lobby, the Air Transport Action Group, is also expected to sign up later this week. The target replaces a previous goal of halving net emissions by 2050 from 2005 levels, which was intended to mirror the Paris climate agreement to limit global temperature increases this century to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. A U.N. report this year said there was now a 40% chance that global temperatures would temporarily reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the next five years.