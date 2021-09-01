U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people – CDC

Article content

The United States has administered a third dose of either Pfizer Inc-BioNTech or Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines to over 1 million people since Aug. 13, when regulators authorized an additional shot for immunocompromised people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 205,527,578 people had received at least one vaccine dose, while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC recommends a third dose at least 28 days after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems, who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.