U.S. administers over 440 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 440,559,613 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 439,034,461 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 13.

The agency said 226,607,653 people had received at least one dose while 195,120,470 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 29.3 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:), Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

