U.S. administers over 416 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 416,154,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 507,637,305 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 415,012,026 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 26 out of 504,584,715 doses delivered.

The agency said 220,936,118 people had received at least one dose while 190,990,750 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 14.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:), Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.