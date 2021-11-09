U.S. administers 433.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 433,156,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 536,665,505 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 432,111,860 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 8 out of 534,086,695 doses delivered.

The agency said 224,257,467 people had received at least one dose while 194,168,611 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 25.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:), Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.