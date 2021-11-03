U.S. administers 425.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 425,272,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 525,071,855 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 423,942,794 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 2 out of 521,502,845 doses delivered.

The agency said 222,268,786 people had received at least one dose while 192,931,486 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 20.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:), Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.