U.S. administers 417.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 417,795,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 510,735,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 416,154,424 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 27 out of 507,637,305 doses delivered.

The agency said 221,348,530 people had received at least one dose while 191,242,432 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 15.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:), Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.