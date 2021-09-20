U.S. administers 386.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: OSU student Ashlyn Gerlach of Saint Henry, Ohio, receives her second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 386,237,881 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 385,586,012 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 19.

The agency said 212,035,328 people had received at least one dose, while 181,728,072 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.2 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer (NYSE:) or Moderna’s vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.