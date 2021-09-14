U.S. administers 380.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Article content

The United States administered nearly 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours through to Monday morning, taking the overall total to 380.8 million, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 209,701,005 people had received at least one dose while 178,982,950 people are fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech ,, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

About 1.82 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)