U.S. administers 378.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 378,569,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 454,332,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 377,622,065 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 9 out of 452,781,195 doses delivered.

The agency said 208,704,230 people had received at least one dose, while 177,899,458 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

More than 1.6 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)