U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd’s Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S., August 5, 2021.REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare/File Photo



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 362,657,771 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 428,531,345 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 361,684,564 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 428,506,065 doses delivered.

The agency said 201,425,785 people had received at least one dose while 170,821,621 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.