U.S. administers 360.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jose Espinoza, 27, receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 360,634,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 426,106,115 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 359,623,380 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 19 out of 422,175,735 doses delivered.

The agency said 200,421,787 people had received at least one dose while 169,998,983 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.