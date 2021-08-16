Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier



(Reuters) – The United States has administered 357,292,057 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 415,958,305 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 356,433,665 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 15 out of 415,957,645 doses delivered.

The agency said 198,595,349 people had received at least one dose while 168,689,357 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.