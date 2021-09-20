U.S. adds top Guatemalan, Salvadoran justice officials to corruption list By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The United States has put Guatemala’s attorney general and five Salvadoran Supreme Court magistrates on a list created to call out “undemocratic and corrupt” actors, a sign of the Biden government’s frustration with authorities in Central America.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the move on Twitter (NYSE:), saying a top aide of Attorney General Consuelo Porras was also included on the list.
