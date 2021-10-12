U.S. $500 mln joint venture aims to curb climate change with forest investments

Article content Bluesource, a private U.S. company that advises companies on emissions reductions, said on Tuesday it has entered a $500 million joint venture with an investment firm to purchase timber forests to help curb climate change. The joint venture with Oak Hill Advisors, called Bluesource Sustainable Forests Company, aims to purchase and more sustainably manage more than one million acres of forests in North America. Oak Hill, which has more than $50 billion in assets, will finance the vast majority of the venture and Bluesource will finance the rest, said Roger Williams, the president of Bluesource.

Article content Williams said the venture would allow his company to move beyond developing projects that generate carbon credits to becoming an asset manager of forest lands. “There is a societal and climate benefit associated with harvesting forests less intensively and there are markets that exist today that reward long term management behavior,” said Williams. The joint venture aims to buy timber forests or co-invest alongside traditional forest managers to develop carbon credits verified by independent organizations. Bluesource said it would generate carbon credits by cutting down fewer trees than traditional timber operations and taking other steps to allow the forest to keep growing robustly and absorb more carbon dioxide than it would otherwise.