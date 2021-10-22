U.S. 2021 fiscal year shrinks from prior year’s record, Treasury says

Article content

The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.772 trillion during fiscal 2021, below the prior year’s record shortfall but still reflecting a second straight year of massive spending to support households and businesses through the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The United States posted a deficit of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020, when the federal government first started spending frantically in response to the pandemic. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)