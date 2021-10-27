U.S. 2-year yield soars to 19-month peak, curve flattens across the board

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK — U.S. 2-year Treasury yields

rose to fresh 19-month highs on Wednesday, flattening the yield

curve, as the possible timing of the Federal Reserve’s first

interest rate rise came into tighter focus.

A strong U.S. 5-year note auction added to overall bids in

the Treasury market, pushing longer-dated yields lower. The note

at the auction picked up a high yield of 1.157%, lower than the

expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were

seeking a lower premium for the 5-year note.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55, compared with an average of

2.37 over the last several auctions.

In the run-up to the Fed’s policy meeting next week, market

focus has moved beyond pricing the central bank’s likely taper

of asset purchases and onto the timing of the first rate rise

since December 2018.

Rising oil prices and inflation expectations have fed

into that pricing, even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last

week it wasn’t time to raise rates just yet.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, on the other hand,

signaled last week that the BoE would act to curb inflation

expectations. Futures markets now fully price in a 15 basis

point BoE rate hike on Nov. 4 and another 25 basis point move in

December.

“The BoE has people questioning if the Fed can really hold

off that long especially with the inflation backdrop that we

have and the continued supply chain pressures,” said Zachary

Griffith, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

“I think that’s what making people re-assess what’s

realistic and how committed the Fed can be to its average

inflation targeting that is kind of untested,” he added.

The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its $120

billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and

mortgage-backed securities next month, but Fed funds futures

already priced a 70% chance of a June rate hike on

Tuesday.

U.S. 2-year yields spiked to 0.511%, the highest

since March 2020, and were last at 0.4911%.

The 5-year yield — another segment of the curve that’s also

sensitive to interest rate expectations — was last down 4 basis

points at 1.1450%. It hit 1.2520% on Monday, the

highest since February 2020.

U.S. 10-year yields dropped to a two-week low of

1.527% and were last at 1.5361%. That, in turn, narrowed the

spread between the 2- and 10-year yields to 103 basis points,

the flattest since late August.

The 30-year slid to a five-week trough of 1.9486%

. It was last down 10 basis points at 1.9507%.

The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds

narrowed to as low as 77.8 basis points, the

tightest gap since March 2020.

The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, meanwhile, which

reflects market-based inflation expectations over the next five

years, hit north of 3%,, the highest since at least

January 2004.

Ten-year breakevens were at the highest since May 2006

.

October 27 Wednesday 1:33PM New York / 1733 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 0.000

Two-year note 99-198/256 0.4891 0.005

Three-year note 99-150/256 0.7665 0.002

Five-year note 98-180/256 1.1467 -0.034

Seven-year note 99-4/256 1.3996 -0.059

10-year note 97-104/256 1.5361 -0.082

20-year bond 97 1.933 -0.098

30-year bond 101-28/256 1.9507 -0.100

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 -1.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 -1.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.50 -1.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by

Sujaya Rao in London, Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in

Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR