U.S. 2-year yield at 19-month high, curve flattens

Article content LONDON — U.S. two-year Treasury yields rose further on Wednesday, hitting new 19-month highs and flattening the yield curve, as the possible timing of the Fed’s first interest rate rise came into tighter focus. In the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, market focus has moved beyond pricing in the central bank’s likely taper of asset purchases and onto the timing of the first rate rise since December 2018. Rising oil prices and inflation expectations have fed into that pricing, even though but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week it wasn’t yet time to raise rates.

Article content The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities from next month, but Fed funds futures already priced a 70% chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday. “This ‘taper-to-hike’ transition was ostensibly reinforced by elevated oil, which is twisting the arm on policy amid surging inflation expectations,” analysts at Mizuho wrote. Two-year yields spiked briefly above 0.5%, a level last seen in March 2020 while the five-year yield — another segment of the curve that’s particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations — also rose as much as 2 bps but held below 19-month highs. Shorter-dated yields were not dampened even after an auction of two-year notes on Tuesday garnered strong demand.