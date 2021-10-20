U.S. 10-year yield hits five-month high; curve steepens for 2nd day

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK — U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury

yields climbed to five-month peaks in choppy trading on

Wednesday, as the yield curve steepened again for a second day,

in a move that suggested some investors may be having second

thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from

the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year yield rose to 1.673%, the highest

since May 20. It last pulled back to 1.632%.

Investors also sold bonds ahead of the $24-billion auction

of re-opened 20-year debt sale later on Wednesday. Market

participants tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push

yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move

called “supply concession.”

Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had

flattened the last few sessions on expectations that the Fed

will tighten interest rates earlier than expected, pushing

yields on the short end higher.

The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again,

with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds

at nearly 96 basis points.

Analysts said the move higher in long-dated yields was

precipitated by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller

late on Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt “a more

aggressive policy response” if high inflation continues through

the end of the year.

Waller feels that the risks are shifting, and he is now

“greatly concerned” the current fast rise in prices may

continue.

Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track

short-term interest rate expectations, on Wednesday continued to

price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages

have come down. On Wednesday, futures trade have reduced the

chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 42%,

from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate

hike in July to 58% on Wednesday, from 82% on Monday.

“We see nothing inappropriate about current market pricing.

Agree with it or not is another question,” said Gregory

Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities in New

York.

“With taper baked in, and inflation running hotter and

longer than the Fed expected, pricing in potential rate

increases in 2022 is rational. Certainly, the Fed will continue

to push back,” he added.

In afternoon U.S. trading, U.S. 5-year yield, which

reflects Fed tightening, was last down a basis point at

1.1423%. It has been on an uptrend in the last two weeks,

touching its highest since February 2020 at 1.193% on Monday.

U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of

2.1% ahead of the 20-year bond auction. The yield was last down

1 basis point at 2.0784%.

Wells Fargo, in a research note, said it expects the 20-year

auction to go well later on Wednesday.

“The 20-year yield is around 27 basis points higher than the

Sep. 21 auction clearing level. Even with much lower yields last

month, end user demand was robust,” the U.S. bank said.

U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210%

and were last up nearly 2 basis points at 2.1048%.

October 20 Wednesday 10:36AM New York / 1436 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.000

Two-year note 99-191/256 0.3813 -0.012

Three-year note 99-200/256 0.6992 -0.011

Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006

Seven-year note 98-158/256 1.4601 -0.004

10-year note 96-128/256 1.6373 0.003

20-year bond 94-168/256 2.0803 0.013

30-year bond 97-164/256 2.1069 0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.25 0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR