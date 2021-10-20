U.S. 10-year yield hits five-month high; curve steepens for 2nd day

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields climbed to five-month peaks in choppy trading on
Wednesday, as the yield curve steepened again for a second day,
in a move that suggested some investors may be having second
thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from
the Federal Reserve.
The 10-year yield rose to 1.673%, the highest
since May 20. It last pulled back to 1.632%.
Investors also sold bonds ahead of the $24-billion auction
of re-opened 20-year debt sale later on Wednesday. Market
participants tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push
yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move
called “supply concession.”
Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had
flattened the last few sessions on expectations that the Fed
will tighten interest rates earlier than expected, pushing
yields on the short end higher.
The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again,
with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds
at nearly 96 basis points.
Analysts said the move higher in long-dated yields was
precipitated by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller
late on Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt “a more
aggressive policy response” if high inflation continues through
the end of the year.
Waller feels that the risks are shifting, and he is now
“greatly concerned” the current fast rise in prices may
continue.
Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track
short-term interest rate expectations, on Wednesday continued to
price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages
have come down. On Wednesday, futures trade have reduced the
chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 42%,
from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate
hike in July to 58% on Wednesday, from 82% on Monday.
“We see nothing inappropriate about current market pricing.
Agree with it or not is another question,” said Gregory
Faranello, head of U.S. rates at Amerivet Securities in New
York.
“With taper baked in, and inflation running hotter and
longer than the Fed expected, pricing in potential rate
increases in 2022 is rational. Certainly, the Fed will continue
to push back,” he added.
In afternoon U.S. trading, U.S. 5-year yield, which
reflects Fed tightening, was last down a basis point at
1.1423%. It has been on an uptrend in the last two weeks,
touching its highest since February 2020 at 1.193% on Monday.
U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of
2.1% ahead of the 20-year bond auction. The yield was last down
1 basis point at 2.0784%.
Wells Fargo, in a research note, said it expects the 20-year
auction to go well later on Wednesday.
“The 20-year yield is around 27 basis points higher than the
Sep. 21 auction clearing level. Even with much lower yields last
month, end user demand was robust,” the U.S. bank said.
U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210%
and were last up nearly 2 basis points at 2.1048%.
October 20 Wednesday 10:36AM New York / 1436 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000
Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.000
Two-year note 99-191/256 0.3813 -0.012
Three-year note 99-200/256 0.6992 -0.011
Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006
Seven-year note 98-158/256 1.4601 -0.004
10-year note 96-128/256 1.6373 0.003
20-year bond 94-168/256 2.0803 0.013
30-year bond 97-164/256 2.1069 0.021
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.25 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
