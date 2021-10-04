U.N. chief: Unchecked debt ‘dagger through heart’ for global recovery

Article content

NEW YORK — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that if left unchecked debt distress in the world’s most vulnerable countries would be “a dagger through the heart of global recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The international community has taken a few positive steps, but it is time for a quantum leap in support,” Guterres said, speaking at the opening of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development in Barbados.

As of mid-2021, over half of the world’s poorest countries “are in external debt distress, or at risk of it,” World Bank President David Malpass said last week.