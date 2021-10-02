U.K. Risks Another Recession With Inflation Surge, Gavekal Research Says

Article content

By David Goodman

(Bloomberg) —

The U.K. looks to be facing “a perfect inflationary storm” that could plunge the economy into a recession next year, according to Gavekal Research.

Surging energy prices coupled with a “just in time” approach to imports, labor market shortages and disruption in supply chains mean there’s a danger of a more generalized increase in prices across the economy, the firm that advises investors wrote in a note Friday.

Gavekal said that scenario could reduce the appeal of U.K. assets at the moment when the nation needs foreign capital to replace the Bank of England as a key buyer of government bonds. It also would hurt the value of the pound, which fell as much as 2% this week.