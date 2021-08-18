Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.K. inflation eased in July in what is widely seen as a blip on its way well above the Bank of England’s target this year. Consumer prices rose 2% from a year earlier compared with a 2.5% increase in June, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. It was the first weaker-than-expected reading for inflation in at least three months. The slowdown partly reflects a sharp rise in prices in July last year, when some of the restrictions deployed during the first coronavirus lockdown were eased. With the economy mostly reopen except for overseas travel, inflation is expected to accelerate quickly.

Article content “We expect inflation to accelerate further during the rest of this year, rising significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target, as supply chains remain under strain faced with a strong rebound in demand,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. Clothing and footwear prices fell during the summer sale season, which along with a variety of recreational goods and services made the largest downward contributions prices. Fuel prices reached the highest since September 2013. That was partly offset by an increase in the cost of used cars, which fell a year ago. About 0.2 points of the easing in inflation were due to base effects from last year. “The differing patterns of movement restrictions across the last two years have affected headline inflation,” said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS. “Some of this month’s fall came from products and services, such as foreign travel, where real prices were used last year but have had to be imputed this year.”