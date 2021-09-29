U.K. Hiring Spree, Stagflationary Forces, Uneven Growth: Eco Day

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.K. businesses kept up a hiring spree in late August, showing little anxiety around supply-chain disruptions, Recruitment and Employment Confederation survey data showSurging energy and other commodity prices are complicating the global economic outlook, raising worry of stagflationary forces and threats to pandemic recovery. Russia’s near-record wheat prices may not be enough to curb a drop in plantings that exacerbates a global shortfall of the grainA freezing winter in China could make the power crisis there much worseFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faces opposition to his potential renomination from a high-profile Democrat who says he’s acted to make the banking system less safeChina’s central bank governor warned global peers on long-term damage from quantitative easing, pledging to keep his own country’s monetary policy normal for as long as possibleVietnam posted a record growth slump in the third quarter as virus curbs punished the economy. Argentina, meanwhile, saw a better-than-expected GDP performance in July amid reopeningBrazil’s government is considering extending Covid cash handouts through April as President Jair Bolsonaro looks to boost record-low popularity ahead of 2022 elections

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com