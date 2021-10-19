U.K. Heat-Pump Plan Risks Driving Up Bills for Drafty Homes

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A U.K. plan to accelerate the rollout of low-carbon heat pumps risks pushing up energy bills if funding isn’t given to improve drafty homes.

The government is touting heat-pump technology to wean households off gas boilers, but it’s expensive and only effective in well-insulated buildings. With Britain’s housing stock responsible for about a fifth of its greenhouse gases, improvements will be needed if planned emission cuts are to be achieved.

“There is a major energy-efficiency funding gap,” said Juliet Phillips, senior policy adviser at climate think tank E3G. That “could significantly undermine the U.K.’s ability to cut emissions from housing.”