U.K. Green Bonds Not Green Enough for Ethical Investing Pioneer

Triodos Investment Management BV, part of a bank at the early forefront of sustainable finance for decades, won’t buy the long-mooted debt offering next week, saying it isn’t green enough. While the Dutch money manager has more stringent criteria than most, that hasn’t stopped it from investing in other sovereign green bond sales from the likes of Italy, Germany and France.

“The U.K. green bond framework is the first one we consider not to be green enough according to our standards,” said William de Vries, Triodos’ director of impact equities and bonds, in an interview.

Triodos is concerned about the proceeds of the debt being used for carbon-capture technology and so-called blue hydrogen. Both are integral to the U.K. government’s plan to cut emissions, with the nation planning to issue at least 15 billion pounds ($21 billion) in debt this fiscal year to finance such projects.

“We have a serious problem with these types of projects because we don’t think carbon capture projects will add to carbon reduction in the end,” de Vries said.

Investment is pouring into carbon capture, involving burying carbon dioxide deep underground, yet it’s controversial as it’s unproven on a large scale and activists argue it could become a distraction from reducing emissions. Meanwhile blue hydrogen is made from natural gas and requires byproduct carbon dioxide to be captured, whereas green hydrogen is produced from renewable sources through water.