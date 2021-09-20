U.K. Government Seeks Companies’ Hedging Positions: Power Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push small unhedged suppliers out of business. After emergency talks all weekend, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng meets industry bosses early afternoon local time on Monday. Time is pressing, as the CEO of one energy supplier warned it may not survive the winter without government help. The U.K.’s usual mechanism for dealing with failed suppliers — whereby customers are transferred to a surviving company — may not work this time as surging market prices make it unprofitable for a company to take on more clients.

Article content As for customers, they are protected for now by a price cap — which is adding to the pressure on companies — but that will be revised next year in a new risk to the inflation outlook. Key Developments Companies are seeking a bailout from the government to help them handle the cost of taking on failed suppliers’ customersKwarteng to meet energy firms at around 12:30 p.m. in LondonCentrica Plc shares fall; gas prices leap U.K. Govt Seeks Hedging Data (9:40 a.m.) The U.K. government is seeking data on energy companies’ hedging positions as it tries to figure out which suppliers are able to take on the customers of failed suppliers, according to two people familiar with the situation. The more robust companies will be asked to take on extra customers, and talks are now focused on how much the government will pay and how big the hit will be to large energy companies.