U.K. Government Holds Crisis Meetings as Power Costs Surge

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding an urgent meeting Saturday with chief executives of the country’s largest energy suppliers and operators to try to confront a surge in energy prices and a shortage of natural gas supplies.

Kwarteng is holding talks with the energy regulator Ofgem and companies including Centrica PLC, SSE, Electricite de France SA (EDF) and Scottish Power, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The gas market is crucial to the U.K’s energy supply due to its significance in heating, industry and power generation, with more than 22 million households connected to the grid in 2020. The government has been working closely with the regulator and gas supply operators to monitor supply and demand as prices increase.