U.K. Energy Industry, Minister Plan Third Day of Emergency Talks

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.K. energy companies will go into a third day of emergency talks with the government as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put suppliers out of business. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has convened a round table discussion with the energy industry on Monday to “plan a way forward.” The meeting comes after crisis talks with the likes of Centrica Plc, Britain’s biggest supplier, and EDF Energy on Saturday, as well as two days of gatherings with U.K. energy regulator Ofgem.

Article content Rising energy bills are giving rise to concerns about inflation, as well as hardship for millions of lower-income Britons over the winter. Seven energy suppliers in the U.K. have failed this year and there are concerns more will do so as prices rise, leaving in a bind companies that previously sold energy at lower levels. Gas prices in the U.K. have almost tripled this year due to a supply crunch, forcing some industrial users to curb production and sending ripples through the food-supply chain. “Ofgem continues to work closely with government and industry to ensure consumers continue to be protected while global gas prices are high and will speak further on these issues at the industry round table tomorrow,” the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.