U.K. Economists Join Markets in Forecasting December Rate Hike

U.K. economists have become more hawkish over the past month and now expect the Bank of England to increase interest rates in December as concerns about inflation intensify.A month ago, economists predicted the central bank would maintain its benchmark rate at a record-low 0.1% until May. Now they expect an increase to 0.25% next month, according to a Bloomberg survey published Monday. That would make the U.K. the first major economy to lift borrowing costs since the pandemic.

Article content The poll was carried out in the week following Nov. 4, when BOE officials warned of the need to raise rates in the coming months to return inflation to their 2% target. Markets were already pricing in a quarter-point hike by year-end and have added to their bets since then. For policy makers, the labor market is likely to prove the deciding factor. Recent surveys suggest shortages of workers are worsening and driving up wages. The BOE is concerned those pressures could spread inflation across the economy if left unchecked. The missing piece of puzzle is clear evidence of what happened to about 1 million furloughed workers when the government stopped subsidizing their wages on Oct. 1. Early indications are that the vast majority returned to work instead of joining the ranks of the unemployed.