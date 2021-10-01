U.K. Directors’ Confidence in the Economy Is Falling Off a Cliff

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.K. directors are the least optimistic about the economy since the height of the winter lockdown after confidence “fell off a cliff” in September, a business lobby warned.

With energy and tax bills spiking, a fuel crisis biting and government support for workers being withdrawn, people running small and medium-sized businesses are broadly negative about the economic outlook for the first time since February, according to an Institute of Directors survey released Thursday. That’s in contrast to a surge in confidence during the summer.