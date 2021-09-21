U.K. Delays French Power Cable Restart as Energy Crisis Worsens

Article content

By Rachel Morison

(Bloomberg) —

The U.K.’s grid operator delayed by nearly a month the restart of a key power cable from France, potentially deepening the nation’s energy crisis.

Half the capacity of the IFA-1 U.K.-France line will come online Oct. 23, following a fire that knocked out the line earlier this month, National Grid Plc said in a remit notice. It had originally targeted Sept. 25 for the partial restart. Full capacity of 2,000 megawatts is not expected until March 27.

The delay comes as the U.K. is already struggling with potential shortages and sky-high prices for natural gas and power that threaten to tip electricity suppliers into bankruptcy. Britain is a net importer of power, with France its biggest supplier via connectors that run across the English Channel.

“Our investigation into the fire at Sellindge is ongoing,” a National Grid spokesperson said. “We are completely focused on getting IFA safely returned to service as soon as possible.”

