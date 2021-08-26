Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — Tyson Foods said on Thursday it is offering U.S. chicken plant workers the chance to win $10,000 once a week for the next five weeks if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine lottery is the latest attempt to encourage vaccinations by the country’s biggest meat company by sales, as the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives an increase in U.S. cases. Tyson employees at nearly 50 chicken facilities are eligible for the prizes, spokesman Derek Burleson said.