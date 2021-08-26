Tyson Foods offers $10,000 prizes for vaccinated U.S. chicken workers By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers sit outside the Tyson Fresh Meats processing plant in the Finney County town of Holcomb, Kansas, U.S. August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adam Shrimplin/File Photo



CHICAGO (Reuters) – Tyson Foods (NYSE:) said on Thursday it is offering U.S. chicken plant workers the chance to win $10,000 once a week for the next five weeks if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine lottery is the latest attempt to encourage vaccinations by the country’s biggest meat company by sales, as the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives an increase in U.S. cases.

Tyson employees at nearly 50 chicken facilities are eligible for the prizes, spokesman Derek Burleson said.

The company on Aug. 3 mandated that all employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1, though the requirement for unionized plant workers is subject to negotiations with labor unions.

At that time, about 56,000 employees had already been vaccinated, roughly 47% of Tyson’s U.S. workforce of 120,000, according to the company.

Tyson said on Thursday that discussions with union leaders on the mandate are ongoing.

“We’re already in alignment on the need to continue doing everything we can to protect our team members from the health impacts of the COVID-19 virus,” Burleson said.

Tyson is also paying $200 to any employee who gets vaccinated and compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside normal work hours or away from a Tyson location, according to the company.