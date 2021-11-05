When it comes to marriage, unfortunately, all relationships don’t stand the test of time. Tyrese is reportedly going through legal issues due to his estranged wife, Samantha Gibson, coming for his coins. If you recall, the former couple announced their split on the ‘gram in December 2020, and although they said they wanted to remain the best of friends, it doesn’t look like that’s the outcome.

In January, we reported that Samantha was trying to receive $20k a month from Tyrese in child support, however, according to reports from Sandra Rose, the fight isn’t over. Sources close to the singer alleged he filed a motion to disallow unreasonable attorney fees after a third attorney submitted an appearance to represent Samantha as lead counsel. As a result, Samantha now has a legal team that is made up of three attorneys, which is running up a huge tab that Tyrese will be responsible for.

In a motion filed by Tyrese’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, she claims Samantha has positioned herself in a light that makes her appear to be victimized by Tyrese. Court documents obtained by Sandra Rose show Samantha is still asking for $20k a month for child support for their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. However, she attempted to settle the child support matter without court intervention whatsoever through private mediation. In addition, reports claim she asked the court to approve a “Special Master” and have an emergency hearing when no such emergency existed due to the issue.

At this time, neither Tyrese nor Samantha has spoken out about the news. The estranged couple is reportedly headed to court for their final divorce hearing on December 6 – 7 at the Fulton County Superior Court in downtown Atlanta. Roomies, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Tyrese Files Motion To Stop Estranged Wife’s Demands Of Paying Legal Fees appeared first on The Shade Room.