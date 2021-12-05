Tyra Banks Wears Swimsuit For 48th Birthday: Photo – Hollywood Life

Body positivity! Tyra Banks celebrated her big day with a gorgeous swimsuit snap, proudly telling fans both her body and mind are “fuller”.

Tyra Banks is one year older and looking more fierce than ever! The Dancing With The Stars host celebrated her 48th birthday with a gorgeous swimsuit snap posted to her Instagram on Dec. 4. Rocking a plunging black one-piece with a pretty floral design, the former Victoria’s Secret model showcased her natural beauty by going makeup free. With her trademark luscious chestnut locks cascading over her shoulder, Tyra posed effortlessly using all her cover girl experience.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY! And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing,” she captioned the flawless snap, before referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body”. “My body of work and my body ody ody.” She continued, “My body is fuller. And so is my mind.” With a shout out to her Zodiac sign peers, Tyra concluded, “Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one.”

Tyra has long been a body positive ambassador, but that doesn’t mean she is immune from public scrutiny. In September, the America’s Next Top Model creator was dragged for a dress she wore on DWTS, with some fans comparing it to a dinosaur from the movie Jurassic Park . Tyra took it in stride and explained how she felt about all the backlash during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I kept saying peacock after, and my stylist kept on kinda giggling and stuff,” she recalled of the day she donned the dress. “So then, we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff. So then I posted on my social: tyrannosaurus rex. Tyra, right? Actually it was ‘Tyrassic Park’.”

She even admitted her team was aware she might get criticized for the look. “My stylist was like, ‘Yeah, we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started,’” Tyra said with a laugh. “I ain’t got time to be like pretty and in a normal dress, because nobody’s going to say anything about a pretty dress,” she concluded. “You got to push and go for it!”