Tyra Banks Says She’s Channeling Saweetie With Her Laid Baby Hairs

Tyra Banks always brings a refreshing energy to her random moments! That’s definitely the case in one of her latest videos where she’s discussing her glam. She shared with fans that the influence behind her laid and slayed edges is rapper Saweetie.

As you may have already seen, Saweetie is one star that pops out with the edges swooped and scooped every.single.time. And for those of us who actually comb our edges, we know it’s no easy task to have the perfect baby hairs look.

Still, Tyra didn’t back down to the challenge of getting those baby hairs in order. The supermodel, host and entrepreneur shared with fans that she asked her glam team to hook her up with baby hairs similar to the “My Type” singer’s hairs.

“Saweetie darling,” Tyra says in the selfie video. “And hunny, I am channeling your baby hair. I said give me Saweetie baby hairs hunny.”

The laid edges serve as the icing on top for the jumbo cornrows. Tyra also braided what appears to be metallic silver string into her hair. In terms of outfits, the supermodel seemed ready to share hers. The dress resembles a broken mirror with scattered piece of glasses coving and shaping the hairs.

After Tyra pointed out her baby hairs, she moved on to speaking about which earrings will match the outfit. At the time, she was conflicted between two styles: hoops and drop earrings.

Before she completely closed out the conversation on earrings, she also pointed out static noise coming from her ear device Tyra even let us hear the feedback of the communication device.

“You hear all that noise, ” Tyra said. “Just like when you go to the doctor and you say it hurts and then you get to the doctor and it don’t hurt. It ain’t doing it for you right now. That’s the feedback that sometimes I hear in my ear on live tv.”

