Tyra Banks Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Grey Hair In Natural Photos – Hollywood Life

Natural beauty! Tyra Banks shared a makeup-free selfie and showed off her grey hair in a series of new selfies shared on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 16. The former America’s Next Top Model host showed off her luminous skin and hair tied up into a top bun, offering a masterclass on her best smize.

“Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break,” Tyra captioned the post.

The natural selfies come after the former model and her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin made a rare public outing for the star-studded annual Day of Indulgence party on Sunday in Brentwood, California. The A-list guest list included Olivia Rodrigo, Christina Hendricks, Jennifer Lopez, and more. Tyra and her Canadian businessman boyfriend have been dating for about three years now, but the two very rarely make public appearances together.

Last August, rumors of an engagement between the two began to swirl after Tyra was seen out and about with a ring on her ring finger. Tyra, for her part, quickly shut down the rumors while on Tamron Hall‘s talk show in September 2020. “They’re talking about the ring… the ring is a crab,” the model said. “It’s shaped like a crab… and it’s an opal, not a diamond. It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring.” The model thought it was “funny” that her crab ring was mistaken for an engagement ring.

“The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” the model told Tamron. The couple might not be walking down the aisle soon, but a source previously told Page Six that the relationship is still pretty serious nonetheless. “Tyra and Louis live together but Louis always moves around a lot for business reasons,” the source said, nothing that the businessman has residences in England, Barbados, and Quebec.

The outlet added that he travels to visit his son, whom he shares with an ex-wife, a lot. Tyra is also mom to York, 5, whom she welcomed via surrogacy. “Louis also spends some time with his own child in England and around the world for business,” the source added. “Tyra’s child has his own room at Louis … and Tyra moved some of her stuff — clothes, jewelry — there, too.”