Types of Diamond Rings

According to diamond settings and design diamond rings have been classified into engagement rings, bezel settings, solitaires, and pave settings. These engagement rings may be formed by various methods such as flush mount, prong settings, channel settings and bezel settings. Flush mount is the most traditional type of ring in which all of the stones are flush against one another. Bezel settings show the individual gemstone throughout the ring when the stone is not visible from the side. It is usually used for round diamonds.

Solitaire rings can be designed with any number of diamonds in a side band above the plain metal band. The other major setting available for diamond use is the bezel or channel setting. Bezel settings include a flat bottom band over the top of the diamond stones which extends all the way across the metal circle. Channel settings involve a flat bottom band that wraps around the top edge of the stone to secure it in place. The third setting is a prong setting, which involves a long metal prong that hangs down over the gems.

The four types of diamond ring include flush, tension, bezel and prong. The flush setting consists of the two ends of the band touching the main diamond at exactly the same time. The tension setting is similar to the flush setting, except that the diamond in this case does not touch either of the ends. In tension settings, the metal loop that holds the gems in place usually forms a “T” shape rather than a circle. Finally, bezels consist of a metal channel surrounded by a circle of diamonds that has been neatly sewn in place.